The former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh met

Arman Musinyan, the spokesman of the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, wrote on his Facebook page.

“In addition to the message published yesterday, I inform. Due to the current worrying situation in Artsakh and Armenia, another consultation took place, this time attended by former Presidents of the Republic of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and former Presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan”.