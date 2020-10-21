PM: There is no diplomatic solution to Karabakh issue, at least not in this stage

There is no diplomatic solution to Karabakh issue, at least not in this stage, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his facebook live broadcasting.

According to him, Armenian side has been said many times that we are ready to resolve the issue through compromises, but the reality is-that the compromise option is not acceptable for Azerbaijan.



“Compromise means that we can reduce something from the national bar for the sake of a solution, provided that the other side must lower something from its maximum bar. But practice has shown, and it is another reality, that what is acceptable for us in this logic is not acceptable for Azerbaijan. What we agree or will agree with, Azerbaijan no longer agrees with. “This shows that it is impossible to talk about a diplomatic solution at this stage, at least at this stage,” Pashinyan said.



Today we must fight for the rights of our people.

“Today, in the context and in terms of the above-mentioned logic of Azerbaijan, to fight for the rights of our people means, first of all, to take up arms and commit to the protection of the rights of the homeland,” Prime Minister added.