NATO Secretary General: Armenia and Azerbaijan need to resume negotiations

NATO is deeply concerned over the ongoing ceasefire violations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone which has caused tragic human casualties. This is what NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after his meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been NATO’s valuable partners for over 25 years. The cessation of hostilities is important for NATO and international security. It is vitally important for all the parties to show restraint, respect the ceasefire regime and ease the tension. Any attack on peaceful civilians is unacceptable and must be stopped,” he said, adding that it is necessary to work on a sustainable political solution.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan need to resume negotiations to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Stoltenberg said, emphasizing that, as in the past, the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are of major significance.