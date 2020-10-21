”Hayastan” All Armenian Fund launches new initiative called ”50 plus”

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching a new movement today – “50 Plus”.

“It will raise Armenia-Diaspora relations to a new level during this period. It will contribute to the consolidation of All-Armenian resources and will contribute to the constant flow of money to Armenia and Artsakh”, said Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Fund.

“The movement started in the Diaspora communities, when people demanded not only to send one-time aid, but also, by registering on the foundation’s website, to donate a certain amount of money every month. Imagine, if one million people joined this movement, we would have $ 50 million a month if everyone donated $ 50. Due to that, we will have $ 2.5 billion a year”, he added.

According to him, 50 is not a mandatory, but a symbolic figure.

The use of all funds is coordinated with the governments of Armenia and Artsakh, and that money is used for important purposes – humanitarian aid.

However, according to Arshamyan, the publication of information due to martial law may hamper the common cause. “Therefore, the full reports will be published after the establishment of peace”, Arshamyan said.