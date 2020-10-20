Armenia MOD: The situation remains stable and in our control

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again launched offensives from the north and south, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s briefing.

“Our army engaged in particularly pitched battles with the adversary in the south before pushing them back towards their original battle lines.

Yesterday, our air defence managed to down a number of Azerbaijani UAVs, including several Turkish-manufactured Bayraktar UAVs”, he mentioned.

The current situation remains tense as hostilities continue, however the level of intensity has decreased compared to that during the day, Hovhannisyan said.

“Azerbaijani commando units have managed in some places to infiltrate behind Armenian lines in small groups for photo opportunities in long-abandoned settlements simulating the capture of territory designed for consumption by a domestic audience. However, this propaganda footage has also been spread in Armenian circles” , representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, that the situation remains stable and in our control.

“The proliferation of diversionary actions by Azerbaijan is in no way indicative of any battlefield success or advances by their troops”, he added.