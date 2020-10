43 more Armenian servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The servicemen killed during the repulse of the Azerbaijani aggression

Ayvazyan Aram Nver, born in 1997

Saghatelyan Artyom Hamlet, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Davit Arsen, born in 2001

Khachatryan Gagik Varuzhan, born in 2000

Shashikyan Tigran Hapetnak, born in 2000

Avdalyan Levon Robert, born in 1995

Sahakyan Sevak Henrik, born in 2001

Khanumyan Aram Gerasim, born in 2000

Hakobyan Levon Artyom, born in 2000

Zakaryan Hrachik Rubik, born in 1997

Yerkanyan Seno Shahen, born in 2001

Hakopyan Sargis Hakop, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Edmon Hunan, born in 2001

Davtyan Grigor Vardan, born in 2000

Levonyan Arnold Rudik, born in 2000

Vardanyan Garegin Gevorg, born in 2001

Karapetyan Vahe Armen, born in 2001

Gevorkov Yuri Nikolay, born in 1985

Harutyunyan Rudik Frunzik, born in 1982

Danielyan Eduard Garnik, born in 1983

Manasyan Arsen Lev, born in 1999

Papyan Aram Hrachik, born in 1973

Ohanyan Arman Mayisik, born in 1996

Sargsyan Vachagan Hayk, born in 1990

Gasparyan Ruben Avetik, born in 1988

Galstyan Armen Andranik, born in 1998

Ohanyan Yuri Samson, born in 1998

Israelyan Karen Zoravik, born in 1990

Harutyunyan David Vazgen, born in 1989

Safaryan Furman Valerik, born in 1978

Hayrapetyan Karen Vardges, born 1979

Grigoryan Armen Grigor, born in 1992

Tovmasyan Ogsen Khachatur, born in 1979

Babayan Narek Ashot, born in 1996

Stepanyan Karen Rubik, born in 1979

Babayan Andranik Manaser, born in 1986

Gabrielyan Davit Mher, born in 1989

Arshakyan Hayk Aram, born in 2001

Saryan Erik Artak, born in 2002

Antonyan Karapet Hovhannes, born in 2000

Avetyan Razmik Arsen, born in 2000

Hakobyan David Armen, born in 2002

Khachatryan Arman Khachatur, born in 2001