Footage shows destruction of Azerbaijani positions

New footage released by ZInuzh Media shows the destruction of Azerbaijani military positions.
Related Articles
Security Council holds extraordinary meeting
October 19, 2020, 18:55
19 more Armenian servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression
October 19, 2020, 18:19
Russia expresses hope for speedy agreement over ceasefire verification mechanisms in Karabakh
October 19, 2020, 16:25
Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijan’s statement on targeting Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline
October 19, 2020, 15:52
Ankara’s actions in the Caucasus could also pose a threat to the EU, President Sarkissian told Politico
October 19, 2020, 15:37
The All-Armenian fundraiser exceeded $ 130 million
October 19, 2020, 15:17
Check AlsoClose
-
Update on Azerbaijani lossesOctober 19, 2020, 15:11