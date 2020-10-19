SocietyTop

Footage shows destruction of Azerbaijani positions

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 19:24
Less than a minute

New footage released by ZInuzh Media shows the destruction of Azerbaijani military positions.

Photo of Marianna Karapetyan Marianna Karapetyan Send an email October 19, 2020, 19:24
Less than a minute
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button