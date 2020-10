Armenia MOD: No essential changes of parties’ positions in the south

Fierce battles continued in the north and south starting this morning, representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s briefing.

Hovhannisyan added that the enemy was thwarted after a few attacks in the north, there are no essential changes of positions of the sides after fierce battles in the south, and the battles were less fierce in the evening.

As far as casualties are concerned, Hovhannisyan said he would provide information later.