MoD releases footage of mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops

The Defense Ministry of Armenia released a footage showing mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops, reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the footage on her Facebook page.

“Mercenary-terrorists dressed in uniform of Azerbaijani border troops… I think you understand what happened with them”, Stepanyan wrote.