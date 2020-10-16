Artsakh’s President receives member of the State Duma Vitaly Milonov

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Vitaly Milonov, member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the ruling United Russia faction.

The parties discussed the situation created in the region in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani – Turkish – terrorist aggression.

They emphasized the inadmissibility of actions undermining the stability of the region, including the involvement of foreign and terrorist forces.

In a private conversation, Arayik Harutyunyan thanked Mr. Milonov for his visit and interest, as well as highlighted the important role the Russian Federation played in settling the conflict and establishing a lasting peace.