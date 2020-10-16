Armenians block major highways in Europe, demand recognition of Artsakh

Early in the morning, the Armenians of Europe initiated a protest of unprecedented scale, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

Our compatriots are keeping the interstate highways of the following directions closed: from France to Spain, from France to Belgium, from Belgium to the Netherlands, from France to Switzerland, from the Netherlands to Germany, amd from Luxembourg to Belgium and France, from France to Italy, from Germany to Denmark․

The Armenians demand international recognition of Artsakh and the condemnation and cessation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist aggression.