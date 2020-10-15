Pope writes to Archbishop Kissag Mouradian: “I know the pain of the Armenian people and I am by your side”

Pope Francis sent a letter to Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Argentina and Chile on October 11, made public on October 14 during an ecumenical prayer for peace in Armenia and Artsakh in the San Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, Diaro Armenia reports.

“The Artsakh conflict worries and hurts me,” Pope Francis began the handwritten letter. “On the same Sunday that he was declared, I was with our brother Karekin II, who was staying in this house. We talked about it, we prayed together; then he left for Yerevan and I, from the balcony of the Angelus, called for peace in the Caucasus region. Later, through the Secretary of State and his collaborators, work began through diplomatic channels,” said the religious leader.

“Dear brother, I know the pain of the Armenian people and I am at your side; I pray for you and I do my best to help and avoid a disaster,” the Pope said.

The letter was read during an ecumenical prayer attended by Cardinal Mario Poli, Archbishop of Buenos Aires and Primate of Argentina, Monsignor Pablo León Hakimian, Bishop of San Gregorio de Narek, representatives of the Ecumenical Commission of the Christian Churches in Argentina (CEICA), the Armenian Ambassador to Argentina, Ester Mkrtumyan, and leaders of the Armenian community.