PoliticsTop

Flemish Parliament adopts resolution emphasizing violations of International Humanitarian Law by Azerbaijan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 15, 2020, 16:40
1 minute read

The Flemish Parliament of Belgium unanimously adopted a resolution emphasizing the violations of the International Humanitarian Law against the population of Artsakh, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reports.

The resolution notes that:

  • The ceasefire agreed on October 12 was violated with bombardments of the capital Stepanakert, hence by Azerbaijan
  • The civilians of Artsakh are the most affected. Azerbaijan violates the international humanitarian law.
  • The geopolitical interests of Turkey as an ally of Azerbaijan threaten to destabilize the region enormously
  • Thousands of Syrian fighters are deployed in the fight through Turkish security firms.

The preamble of the resolution accurately presents the historical context of the conflict stressing that

  • In 1921, Nagorno Karabakh, predominantly inhabited by Armenians, was transferred to Soviet Azerbaijan.
  • In 1989 the Armenians of NKAO submitted a request for unification with the Soviet Armenian, nevertheless the request was rejected by the Soviet Union.
  • On September 2, 1991, Nagorno Karabakh declared its independence.
  • The peaceful negotiations are held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.
  • Artsakh is governed independently and in 2017 Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh adopted the name Republic of Artsakh.
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 15, 2020, 16:40
1 minute read
Show More
Check Also
Close
Back to top button