Flemish Parliament adopts resolution emphasizing violations of International Humanitarian Law by Azerbaijan

The Flemish Parliament of Belgium unanimously adopted a resolution emphasizing the violations of the International Humanitarian Law against the population of Artsakh, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reports.

The resolution notes that:

The ceasefire agreed on October 12 was violated with bombardments of the capital Stepanakert, hence by Azerbaijan

The civilians of Artsakh are the most affected. Azerbaijan violates the international humanitarian law.

The geopolitical interests of Turkey as an ally of Azerbaijan threaten to destabilize the region enormously

Thousands of Syrian fighters are deployed in the fight through Turkish security firms.

The preamble of the resolution accurately presents the historical context of the conflict stressing that