Flemish Parliament adopts resolution emphasizing violations of International Humanitarian Law by Azerbaijan

The Flemish Parliament of Belgium unanimously adopted a resolution emphasizing the violations of the International Humanitarian Law against the population of Artsakh, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reports.
The resolution notes that:
- The ceasefire agreed on October 12 was violated with bombardments of the capital Stepanakert, hence by Azerbaijan
- The civilians of Artsakh are the most affected. Azerbaijan violates the international humanitarian law.
- The geopolitical interests of Turkey as an ally of Azerbaijan threaten to destabilize the region enormously
- Thousands of Syrian fighters are deployed in the fight through Turkish security firms.
The preamble of the resolution accurately presents the historical context of the conflict stressing that
- In 1921, Nagorno Karabakh, predominantly inhabited by Armenians, was transferred to Soviet Azerbaijan.
- In 1989 the Armenians of NKAO submitted a request for unification with the Soviet Armenian, nevertheless the request was rejected by the Soviet Union.
- On September 2, 1991, Nagorno Karabakh declared its independence.
- The peaceful negotiations are held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.
- Artsakh is governed independently and in 2017 Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh adopted the name Republic of Artsakh.