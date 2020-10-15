Estonia will provide 100,000 euros to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Estonia is allocating 100,000 euros from the government’s reserve fund to the International Committee of the Red Cross to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Postimees.ee reports.

“The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on both sides of the front line is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, so we cannot remain mere spectators here,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu explained.

“I proposed to the government to allocate 100,000 euros to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which the government also supported,” he said.

“We call on the parties to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and to resolve the conflict peacefully,” the Minister said.

He stressed that third parties should not interfere with the conflict.

According to the Foreign Minister, Estonia supports the negotiation process led by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and is ready to raise the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh in the UN Security Council if necessary.