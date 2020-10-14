Destruction of Azerbaijani subversive groups (video)

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has released footage showing the destruction of the Azerbaijani subversive reconnaissance groups in the southeastern direction.
Related Articles
Teenager injured in Azerbaijani drone strike on Armenia
October 14, 2020, 17:41
Azerbaijani forces target hospital in Artsakh
October 14, 2020, 17:29
Bill on recognition of the Artsakh Republic submitted to the French National Assembly
October 14, 2020, 16:53
Each drop of Armenian blood hurts us all: PM Pashinyan addresses the nation
October 14, 2020, 16:32
Stepanakert today looks like the German towns during WWII: Armenian President speaks to Bild
October 14, 2020, 16:14
Azerbaijan seeks to expand the geography of the Karabakh conflict – Armenia MFA
October 14, 2020, 15:30
Check AlsoClose