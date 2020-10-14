Azerbaijan targets military equipment in Armenia, Yerevan vows to retaliate

On October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted military equipment on duty in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in the border area with Karvachar, based only on the assumption that the equipment was ready to strike the peaceful settlements of Azerbaijan, the Armenian Ministry of defense said in a statement.

“Needless to say, this assertion of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan can not be substantiated. In fact, the military-political leadership of that country allows itself to target the military equipment on the territory of the Republic of Armenia carrying out normal combat duty, only on the basis of assumptions,” the Armenian Ministry stated.

Reaffirming that no rocket, shell or bullet has been fired from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan so far, the Ministry at the same time declares that from now on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia reserve the right to target any military object or military movement in Azerbaijan.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears all the responsibility for changing the logic and the zone of the conflict,” the Ministry state.

It said no casualties were reported.