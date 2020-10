The night was tense in Askeran, Martuni and Martakert

It was a tense night in the cities of Askeran, Martuni and Martakert, Artsakh President’s Spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan continued to bomb civilian areas in Artsakh, violating the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10.

Civilian objects were targeted during the night. One apartment was burned in Martakert.

No casualties were reported.