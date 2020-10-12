Images of Artsakh projected on Turkish Consulate building in Los Angeles

Images of Artsakh were displayed on the building of the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles, as hundreds of thousand protested the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Station estimated that the number of demonstrators reached 100,000.

Some of the images displayed on the building of the #Turkish consulate today during the demonstration. #ArtsakhStrong #RecognizeArtsakh pic.twitter.com/inz33d3sh5 — Dickran Khodanian (@DKhodanian) October 12, 2020

Since fighting broke out in the region Sept. 27, thousands of Armenian Americans and supporters have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to protest the hostilities more than 7,000 miles away, blocking major freeways and demanding that politicians back their cause. Some have left to fight on the front for their homeland or aid in the humanitarian side of the war effort.

The demonstrators have focused their opposition on Turkey, which has expressed support for Azerbaijan, in part because of the two nations’ strong ethnic ties.