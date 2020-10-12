Estonian Conservative Party condemns Azerbaijani aggression, urges Turkey to cease assistance

The Estonian Conservative Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, made the following statement during the announcements of the factions in the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) following the Q/A session with the Government. The statement was delivered by MP Urmas Espenberg:

We are seriously concerned about the large-scale military aggression unleashed by the Azerbaijani authorities against the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh on September 27.

We call on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately stop the bombing and shelling of civilian infrastructure, in result of which civilians are being killed and injured every day.

We call on Turkey to cease military-technical assistance to Azerbaijan and openly support to resolve the issue through military means by involvement of high ranking officials, and to end the formation and directing of Jihadist terrorist groups to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh front.

Throughout history Armenians have been subjected to persecutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan (in late 19th century, 1909, 1988, 1990) and a Genocide in 1915 in Ottoman Empire. We should do our utmost to prevent a repetition of such a massacre.

Throughout the history Armenian territory has decreased in size for 9/10, it was the smallest member country in the Soviet Union.

Ararat, the national symbol of the Armenians, where Noah’s ship landed, was once the center of the country. Now Armenians only see it on the horizon or as a sign on a bottle of Armenian cognac.

Similarly to Van that was also an inland lake in Armenia. Armenians living in these areas were deported and/or killed. We should do everything we can to prevent another massacre. To this end, the conflict must not be allowed to escalate.

We call on the sides to heed the joint statement of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (USA, France, Russia) October 1 and return to the negotiating table, as a solution to this issue can only be reached through negotiations.