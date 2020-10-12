Azerbaijan keeps attacking the peaceful population despite the agreement on ceasefire – MFA

Despite the agreement on a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead, reached in Moscow on 9-10 October 2020, with the mediation of the Russian Federation, the Azerbaijani army, being under the command and control of Turkey, continues its aggressive actions and shelling of the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, including attacks on peaceful population and civilian objects, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The humanitarian truce was broken by the Azerbaijani side just minutes after the announcement of a ceasefire by the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh. In parallel with the incessant rocket and artillery shelling, the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces are undertaking attacks in various parts of the front,” the Ministry said.

“As a result of the aggressive actions of the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, including a sabotage attack in the direction of Hadrut after the announcement of the humanitarian truce, four civilians have been killed,” it added.

“The actual refusal by the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces to cease fire clearly indicates that Turkey, which has not achieved its goals and therefore is not interested in establishing a lasting peace in the region, seeks by all means to prevent the realization of the agreement on humanitarian truce with the mediation of the Russian Federation. Turkey does not leave attempts to achieve its expansionist geopolitical objectives in the South Caucasus through the hands of Azerbaijan and international terrorists,” the Ministry noted.

“At a time when one side, represented by Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists, is strongly opposed to the establishment of peace, the international community must take decisive measures, including coercive measures, to restore peace in the region. An important step in this direction is also the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Ministry concluded.