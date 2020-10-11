UEFA Nations League: Armenia 2-2 Georgia

Armenia and Georgia played a 2-2 draw in an UEFA Nations League match.

Armenia’s Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) scored the first goal in the 6th minute with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

Nika Kacharava (Georgia) cancelled the goal early in the second half with an attempt from very close range to the center of the goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan converted a penalty with a right footed shot to the center of the goal in the 89th minute. making it 2-2.

The match was initially planned to be played in Yerevan, but was moved to Tikhi, Poland because of the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenia will next face Estonia on October 14.