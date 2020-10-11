Only international recognition of Artsakh will guarantee peace and security in the region – MFA

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has reiterated the position of official Stepanakert that only international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh will guarantee peace and security in the region and demonstrate that the use of force as a means of resolving the conflict is unacceptable to the international community.

“We note the importance of the agreement reached with the mediation of the Russian Federation on a cease-fire from 12: 00 on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of the dead through mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The agreements reached in Moscow are a practical step towards ending the armed aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey in alliance with international terrorists against the Republic of Artsakh. The humanitarian truce must be strictly observed by Azerbaijan and lay a solid foundation for the full restoration of the agreements on the ceasefire and military operations of 12 May 1994 and on the strengthening of the ceasefire of 6 February 1995,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of the fact that the joint statement following the talks in Moscow notes the exceptional role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in mediating a settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

“We note once again that the two aggressions unleashed by Azerbaijan over the past 4 years clearly demonstrate the urgent need to introduce a mechanism that excludes the possibility of renewed hostilities. We reinstate the position of the official Stepanakert that only international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh will guarantee peace and security in the region and demonstrate that the use of force as a means of resolving the conflict is unacceptable to the international community,” the Ministry concluded.