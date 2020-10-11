Azerbaijan keeps violating the humanitarian ceasefire

Azerbaijani military continues to violate the humanitarian ceasefire agreement by launching armored attacks on the southern part of the front, supported by missile strikes and artillery, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Artsakh Defense Army continues to halt these attacks.

In violation of the humanitarian ceasefire agreement, the #Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking assaults in the southern direction, using armored vehicles and missiles. Units of the Defense Army resolutely suppress all enemy operations. — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 11, 2020

Earlier today the Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive in the north-eastern direction.

The units of the Defense Army prevented the enemy’s attempted attack, destroying two armored vehicles, and inflicting a large number of casualties.