Azerbaijan keeps attacking Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian FM says

Ceasefire announced in joint statement of 9 October in Moscow must be respected and implemented, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan continued attacking Nagorno Karabakh after 12pm today, violating their commitment. Stepanakert is bombed right now. This is heinous aggression,” the Foreign Minister said.

As a result of consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, it was decided to cease hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone from 12:00 on October 10.

The fire is ceased for humanitarian purposes, i.e. exchange of prisoners and bodies with the mediation and in line with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lavrov said.

Concrete parameters of cessation of hostilities will be agreed additionally.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will proceed to substantive negotiations on the basis of the fundamental principles of the settlement, with a view of reaching soonest settlement of the conflict in a peaceful way.

The sides agree to accept the unchangeability of the negotiation format.