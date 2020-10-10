We stand firm for our lands, this path is indivertible – Artsakh President

We stand firm for our lands, this path is indivertible, Artsakh’s President ARayik Harutyunyan said after his visit to Hadrut today. The President posted the following message on Facebook:

Today during the fight against the enemy’s subversive forces that penetrated Hadrout, I became convinced once again that the fighting spirit of our boys is strong.

Their peaceful and sober eyes express the confident mood of victory in the fight against the enemy bandits.

By the way, I accidentally met Aroushan Badasyan, one of our legendary commanders of the First Artsakh War, who hurried to Artsakh from the United States barely learning of the war.

We stand firm for our lands. This path is indivertible.

Glory to the Armenian people who must live and create in their native land!