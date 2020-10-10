Rouhani supports agreement on secession of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his support for the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement reached after consultations by the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Rouhani discusses the issue in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The sides held a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart in detail about the efforts being taken with Russia’s mediation to de-escalate tension in that region,” the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

“The Iranian president expressed his support for the agreements on the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes reached after the trilateral consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and on the launch of substantive negotiations for the sake of achieving peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” the statement says.