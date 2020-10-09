Pashinyan, Macron discuss ongoing hostilities in Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held another telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed his interlocutor on the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the developments taking place in that context.

Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for achieving an immediate ceasefire and holding talks on the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call of October 8. The French President said he keeps in close touch with the Russian President.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of exercising Nagorno-Karabakh’s right to self-determination in the current situation and the need for the international community to take clear-cut steps in that direction.