Russian journalist wounded in second attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi

A Russian journalist has been wounded in a second shelling by Azerbaijani forces of the St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs

The historic Armenian church was seriously damaged in an Azerbaijani shelling this afternoon.

According to BILD reporter Paul Ronzheimer, journalists were inside the church to film the attack.

“New attack on church in Shushi just now, several journalists were inside to film destruction of first attack when this happened. We don’t know yet it there are injured people,” he said on Twitter.