Azerbaijani forces hit Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 8, 2020, 13:49
The Azerbaijani forces hit the Ghazanchetsots Church, the symbol of Shushi, which had been rebuilt after the war in the 90s.

  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
  • Photo by David Ghahramanyan
