Armenia values the statement of the Foreign Ministries of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, in which the unprecedented massive targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has been condemned in the strongest terms as an unacceptable threat to the stability of the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Armenia reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which the Foreign Ministry of Armenia has already underlined in its statement issued on October 2, 2020,” the Ministry said.

“We once again stress that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement and the peace process, and any attempt to resolve the conflict by military means will be resolutely averted,” it added.