Fighting in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continues with various intensity

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 5, 2020, 09:28
Fighting in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continued overnight with various intensity overnight, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The hostilities continue, she said.

