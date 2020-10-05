Home | All news | Politics | Fighting in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continues with various intensity PoliticsTop Fighting in Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continues with various intensity Siranush Ghazanchyan October 5, 2020, 09:28 Less than a minute Fighting in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continued overnight with various intensity overnight, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs. The hostilities continue, she said. Firefights of various intensity which started overnight continue to rage all along the #Artsakh–#Azerbaijan Line of Contact— Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 5, 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print