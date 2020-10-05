Artsakh’s Foreign Minister sends letter to Council of Europe Secretary General

On October 5, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian sent a letter to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric regarding the ongoing act of aggression against the Republic of Artsakh unleashed by Turkey and Azerbaijan, with the active involvement of mercenaries from the terrorist organizations from the Middle East.

The letter, in particular, points out that Azerbaijan has violated its basic obligation undertaken upon accession to the Council of Europe to reach the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means. Minister Mayilian also informed Secretary General Buric of the grave and massive violations by Azerbaijan of its obligations related to safeguarding the right to life.

The letter also emphasizes that Turkey is equally responsible for initiating and fueling this renewed military confrontation within the Council of Europe area, as well as recruiting and shipping mercenaries from the terrorist organisations in the Middle East to participate in the hostilities against the Republic of Artsakh.

Masis Mayilian, in his letter, calls on the Council of Europe to employ its full capacity for putting an immediate end to this unjustifiable violence against the peaceful population of Artsakh, as well as to end gross violation of the human rights, and the ongoing war crimes being committed within the Council of Europe’s jurisdiction.