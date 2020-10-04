French medics volunteering in Artsakh

Volunteer medical workers have arrived from France and are already working in one of the medical centers near the border, Adviser to Armenia’s Minister of Health Ashot Sargsyan said in a Facebook post.

“They say that as soon as they learned about hostilities in Artsakh, they immediately bought a ticket because they had to be with the Christian Armenians,” Sargsyan quotes the doctors as saying.

He also reported that more ambulance vehicles have been sent to the border to help transport the wounded.