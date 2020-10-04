PoliticsTopVideo

Azerbaijani vehicle transporting soldiers destroyed (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 4, 2020, 23:47
Zinuzh Media has shared footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani vehicle transporting soldiers.

Ադրբեջանցի զինվորներ տեղափոխող մեքենաների խոցումը

Ադրբեջանցի զինվորներ տեղափոխող մեքենաների խոցումըПоражение перевозивших азербайджанских солдат машин

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020
