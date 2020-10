The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan delivered a call upon the international community, presenting the war crimes being perpetrated by Azerbaijan against the Artsakh civilian population.

Artak Beglaryan himself lost his eyesight when he was six after the first Azerbaijani-Karabakh war in the 1990s as a result of an Azerbaijani landmine explosion. Now he calls upon the international community.