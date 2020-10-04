Artsakh’s Defense Army improves the positions – President

After heavy fighting, the Defense Army has improved its positions today, preparing the ground for further advancement, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan informs

“Finding themselves in a difficult position on the front line, Azerbaijanis began to strike harder at our peaceful settlements, using long-range missiles. These war crimes will receive adequate answers, this is the last warning to Azerbaijan in this regard,” the President said in a Facebook post.

“We will defeat and punish the criminals who threaten our existence,” Harutyunyan added.

“I’m still on the frontline, standing by to our hero boys. They are doing great deeds to protect the Homeland and all our families,” the President said.

At the same time, he said, he carries out the operative management of the Republic through the established mechanisms.