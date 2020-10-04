Aliyev in information blockade in own country – Armenia MoD representative

Fighting along the frontline continues, the northern and southern directions remain the main hotspots, official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a press conference today.

He said 400 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed within the past 24 hours, 700 others were wounded, 13 units of military equipment, three plane and 1 drone were destroyed.

Hovhannisyan said a number of false reports were disseminated over the day on the highest level – by the level of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his family.

“We saw how they were congratulating themselves on conquering Mataghis, but today we published video showing their troops running away from Mataghis under the firing of the Armenian forces,” Hovhannisyan said.

The same false information was disseminated today with regard to Jabrail.

“We have all grounds to assume that Aliyev is in information blockade in his own country. The commanded-in-chief does not get precise information about the situation․ Therefore, he is in command of the situation,” Hovhannisyan said.