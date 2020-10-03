Home | All news | Politics | Turkish missile found in Armenia’s Vardenis PoliticsTop Turkish missile found in Armenia’s Vardenis Siranush Ghazanchyan October 3, 2020, 12:46 Less than a minute A Turkish missile has been found in Kut village of Vardenis, Armenia. Official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared the photo of the rocket on social media. The #Turkish missile in Kut village of #Vardenis. pic.twitter.com/bYhwvuKtEw— Artsrun Hovhannisyan (@arcrunmod) October 3, 2020 Show More