Turkish missile found in Armenia’s Vardenis

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 3, 2020, 12:46
A Turkish missile has been found in Kut village of Vardenis, Armenia.

Official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared the photo of the rocket on social media.

