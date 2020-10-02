PoliticsTopVideo

Footage shows the destruction of Azerbaijani manpower, equipment and bases

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 2, 2020, 15:46
The Armenian Defense Ministry has released new footage showing the destruction of the of the enemy’s manpower, equipment and bases.

Հակառակորդի կենդանի ուժի, տեխնիկայի և հենակետերի հերթական խոցումները

Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Freitag, 2. Oktober 2020
