Armenia strongly condemns the crimes of Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance

On October 2, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan continued the criminal targeting of the civilian settlements of the Republic of Artsakh. This time Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh, and the city of Hadrut were attacked, resulting in casualties among the civilian population, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Having failed to achieve any success in the battlefield, the armed forces of Azerbaijan, reinforced by foreign terrorist fighters, resorted to the perpetration of mass atrocities against the civilian population of Artsakh,” the Ministry said.

It noted that the attacks are mostly carried out with coordination of the Turkish military specialists and with the military equipment and armaments provided by Turkey to Azerbaijan within the framework of their military-political cooperation.

“At the same time, in an attempt to justify these and other gross violations of international humanitarian law committed during the hostilities instigated against Artsakh, Azerbaijan is spreading fake news that the Armenian side is targeting its civilian settlements,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns this crime of the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance and reiterates its determination together with the authorities of Artsakh to neutralize any existential threat to the people of Artsakh by all means.