Armenia denies having targeted the territory of Azerbaijan from Tochka-U tactical missile complex

The Armenian Ministry of Defense officially denies having targeted and shelled the territory of Azerbaijan from the Tochka-U tactical missile complex.

“Despite the fact that the settlements around the Armenian town of Vardenis have been under fire from Azerbaijani artillery and airstrikes for several days now, no rocket has been fired from Armenia into Azerbaijan YET,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Defense strongly urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from such provocations, not to provoke the Armenian Armed Forces to real missile strike with all consequences.