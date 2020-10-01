SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan educates followers on Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 1, 2020, 10:26
Less than a minute

Parmenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan educates his social media followers on what’s going in Artsakh, and explains the difference between the Armenian and Azerbaijani perception of the conflict.

Show More
Back to top button
Close