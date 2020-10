Azerbaijan has shelled Vardenis-Sotk road, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Հակառակորդը հրետակոծել է Վարդենիս-Սոթք ավտոճանապարհը։The adversary shelled the Vardenis-Sotk highway. Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Donnerstag, 1. Oktober 2020

Earlier today journalists were injured in the shelling of the city of Martuni in Artsakh.

Two Le Monde journalists were among the injured. One of them was successfully operated on.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France is preparing to send a plane to repatriate the journalists.