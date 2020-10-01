Armenian people defending international security – PM

Why has Turkey returned to the South Caucasus 100 years later? To continue the Armenian Genocide, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says.

“For Turkey, however, continuing a genocidal policy is not only a means of implementing Armenophobia, but also a pragmatic task. Armenia and the Armenians of the South Caucasus are the last remaining obstacle on the way of continued Turkish expansion towards the North, the North East, and the East, and the realization of its imperialistic dream,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“It is no longer merely the Karabakh issue, nor a security issue of the Armenian people. It is now an issue of international security, and today, the Armenian people are defending also international security, assuming what may be a new historic mission,” the Prime Minister added.