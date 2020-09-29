Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Germany’s Merkel urges ceasefire as violence escalates

Fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Caucasus continued overnight into Tuesday, following two days of escalation and numerous casualties reported in Nagorno-Karabakh.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for an immediate end to the violence after speaking with the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday and the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, on Tuesday.

“The chancellor urgently called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter.