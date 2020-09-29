Azerbaijan has suffered 790 losses in manpower, about 1,900 are wounded – Armenia MoD

The Azerbaijani side has suffered 790 losses in manpower since the moment the fighting started, official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a press conference today.

He said about 1,900 soldiers of the rival from all type of troops are wounded.

The Armenian side has destroyed 137 tanks and other equipment, 72 drones, seven helicopters and one jet.

Hovhannisyan said fierce fighting continued nearly all along the line of contact throughout the day, and battles were especially intensive in the northern and southern directions.