More units of Azerbaijani military equipment destroyed

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 27, 2020, 19:38
Less than a minute

Zinuzh Media has released new footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani military equipment.

Ադրբեջանական զինտեխնիկայի հերթական կորուստներըОчередные потери азербайджанской военной техники

Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Sonntag, 27. September 2020

