EU calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell said in a statement.

On 27 September 2020, fighting erupted along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, regrettably causing military and civilian casualties.

“The European Union calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and for strict observance of the ceasefire,”

“The return to negotiations of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, without preconditions, is needed urgently,” he said.