Azerbaijani leadership bears full responsibility for consequences of their aggression – Armenian MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the aggression of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched missile attacks along the entire line of contact targeting also the peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert.

“The Armenian sides will act confidently with all their capacities to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh and to deliver appropriate military and political response,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of their aggression,” the Ministry said.