Azerbaijan stands out as primary threat to regional peace and stability – Armenian MP

Azerbaijan has only revealed that it stands apart as a primary threat to regional security and stability in the wider South Caucasus, MP from My Stepp faction Lilit Makunts said in a statement today.

“Moreover, the coordination and logistical preparation necessary to conduct this latest offensive by Azerbaijan only demonstrates that its latest round of fighting was a calculated and well-planned,” Makunts said.